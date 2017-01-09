featured
Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL
Capitals win 5-0. Grubauer makes season-high 38 saves for third shutout of season (all at home).2/5/2017, 7:39:38 PM
Ted Leonsis @TedLeonsis
Hahaha https://t.co/o33IOx6A1u2/5/2017, 7:06:31 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Hearing charges will be filed against T.J. Oshie for the slaying of Peter Budaj's water bottle. https://t.co/ABa4t1Tw4H2/5/2017, 6:59:41 PM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
RIP water bottle 😱 https://t.co/ng9oPXvIVf2/5/2017, 6:47:04 PM
Muzzin and Wilson Exchange Pleasantries
Ian Oland @ianoland
Here's Muzzin's hit on Tom Wilson. https://t.co/3l5W1HG7Wo2/5/2017, 6:36:12 PM
Grubauer Standing on His Head So Far
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Make the stop, take a nap. #StarSunday https://t.co/fLxGrni97I2/5/2017, 6:30:40 PM
Connolly Gives Caps 3-0 Lead Over Kings
nope @myregularface
Connolly goal https://t.co/rEguLAQASC2/5/2017, 6:19:10 PM
NHL @NHL
Congrats on 1,000 points, @ovi8. #Ovech1Kin https://t.co/7DFDT5KE7n2/5/2017, 5:56:10 PM
Johansson from the Slot Gives Caps 2-0 Lead
nope @myregularface
Johansson goal https://t.co/M7X37Zm44g2/5/2017, 5:52:08 PM
Eller Snaps Budaj's SO Streak, Gives Caps 1-0 Lead
nope @myregularface
Eller goal https://t.co/ebA31Utrti2/5/2017, 5:27:02 PM
Washington Capitals @Capitals
#Ovech1Kin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pretty good https://t.co/LAXm0zbs7y2/5/2017, 5:26:48 PM
Stephen Whyno @SWhyno
Lars Eller scores 3:16 in, ending Peter Budaj's shutout streak at 147:21. Capitals lead the Kings 1-0.2/5/2017, 5:25:19 PM
Ted Leonsis @TedLeonsis
Ovech1kin https://t.co/gHWU5a8qZO2/5/2017, 5:23:35 PM
nope @myregularface
https://t.co/opYc8Oh0am2/5/2017, 5:18:57 PM
nope @myregularface
congrats to me for being awesome https://t.co/HlJwPoWznY2/5/2017, 5:22:41 PM
nope @myregularface
https://t.co/kgReXh6MM22/5/2017, 5:17:39 PM
Stephen Whyno @SWhyno
NHL's Jim Gregory presents Alex Ovechkin with a Tiffany crystal to commemorate 1,000 points. Capitals give him a golden stick.2/5/2017, 5:17:12 PM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
1,000 points in the books and many more to come. #Ovech1Kin https://t.co/jQDyJHTo1g2/5/2017, 5:20:50 PM
Washington Capitals @Capitals
#Ovech1Kin's Everywhere! #CapsKings #RockTheRed https://t.co/kT6HIEnazs2/5/2017, 5:07:44 PM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
"Magic. There's something magical about this young man." #StarSunday https://t.co/jcMwdsZ2aq2/5/2017, 5:06:16 PM
molly @MiwMxlly
#ovech1kin https://t.co/2ZU77etc9r2/5/2017, 4:30:51 PM
Ryan Logsdon @ItsRMFL
My buddy Zeppelin watches every Caps game with me! #ovech1kin #rockthered https://t.co/wEY3StIggB2/5/2017, 4:33:16 PM
Brian Slaughter @ride_va
#Ovech1Kin #RocktheRed @Capitals https://t.co/uPnaWSO5a22/5/2017, 4:50:32 PM
That's Only a Little Disturbing 😆
Washington Capitals @Capitals
That's a lot of #Ovech1Kin heads! More on today's pre-game ceremony: https://t.co/G8dkeoiMkw And the @ovi8 Snapcode: https://t.co/Mht2IOLwIC https://t.co/MiMGkYHo2A2/5/2017, 2:45:06 PM
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Man of the hour #Ovech1Kin https://t.co/e9iel0UNwM2/5/2017, 4:40:27 PM
Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL
ICYMI: Capitals returned Jakub Vrana to Hershey this morning.2/5/2017, 4:08:37 PM
Caps Continue Road Dominance Over Habs
Isabelle Khurshudyan @ikhurshudyan
He's always watching. https://t.co/Q8xRQLUk6P2/5/2017, 2:31:24 PM
- Washington Wizards
#FastDon'tLie
NBA @NBA
Make that 7 straight wins for the #DCFamily They beat the @PelicansNBA 105-91 behind Wall's 24 PTS / 13 AST. https://t.co/JNJBXbQ1Zq2/5/2017, 2:22:15 AM
Clamps
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What can't he do!? #WALLSTAR #WizPelicans https://t.co/H7tD9SBmaj2/5/2017, 2:16:02 AM
Don't Blink
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
You can't teach speed. 💨 https://t.co/nqzMjfGgpX2/5/2017, 1:52:20 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Barry Trotz of the @Capitals earned his 693rd career win to pass Dick Irvin (692) for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list among head coaches. https://t.co/Vl5r3mx11x2/4/2017, 9:25:39 PM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The League-leading @Capitals (35-11-6, 76 points) improved to 15-2-1 in their last 18 contests. #WSHvsMTL https://t.co/pi5icIoGR12/4/2017, 9:22:09 PM
Didn't Seem to Hurt Him Today!
Isabelle Khurshudyan @ikhurshudyan
Holtby said the new, thinner pants were "weird," but added that it could just be because they're new (as in not completely broken in).2/4/2017, 9:20:33 PM
CSN Capitals @CSNCapitals
After Caps extend point streak to 14 games in Montreal, Bell Centre must now change its name to Bell CENTER. #CapsHabs https://t.co/HtPYwxUePb2/4/2017, 9:09:52 PM
- Washington Capitals
John Keim @john_keim
Note on Torrian Gray: 10 DBs under his guidance at Va Tech were drafted. Has a really good reputation. Former player, too.2/4/2017, 6:24:08 PM
Backstrom's 3rd Period Long Range Wrister Is Game Winner
Washington Capitals @Capitals
BackstromPPG! #CapsHabs on @CSNMA. #RockTheRed https://t.co/167gLOodVW2/4/2017, 8:22:24 PM
- Washington Capitals
- Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals @Capitals
In case you were wondering why we just had an 11-minute delay in the action. #MouseHouse https://t.co/RgGSuHEEwv2/4/2017, 6:33:23 PM
John Keim @john_keim
Have said from the start w/the Manusky hire: Key was who joined his staff. Tomsula and Gray appear to be strong additions. Now: get Talent2/4/2017, 6:30:27 PM
Bailey LA Kings @BaileyLAKings
Who got Jerry the great seats? @MarcPDumont @kuklaskorner https://t.co/tvLTsCf7gL2/4/2017, 6:23:36 PM
Well That's Not Supposed to Be There 😁
Marc Dumont @MarcPDumont
The ole "does a puck fit through this random big hole in the boards" test. https://t.co/ncL7JwZPgT2/4/2017, 6:20:47 PM
Beagle's Snipe Put Caps on the Board
Marc Dumont @MarcPDumont
One shot, one goal. Caps up 1-0 after Beagle beats Price. https://t.co/usjwf7b6gT2/4/2017, 6:14:53 PM
